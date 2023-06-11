The sun came out to shine on The Garden Show at Stansted Park, near Chichester, this weekend.

Hundreds of happy visitors were seen enjoying the great weather at the event, which has been a summer favourite for more than 29 years.

Taking place from Friday to Sunday, June 9-11, the show featured specialist growers, garden goods, fashion accessories, artisan designs, country foods and homeware products, as well as talks, demonstrations and activities for all ages.

This year the event also offered a variety of music and entertainment. Visit www.thegardenshows.com/stansted-park/home to find out more. Stansted House is located between Chichester and Portsmouth and is an Edwardian mansion set in 1,800 acres of landscaped parkland and ancient woodland.

Emily Clay with her mum Jane Sterck

2 . The Garden Show The Garden Show kicked off the weekend at Stansted Park in Rowlands Castle on Friday, June 9 Photo: Sarah Standing

Louise Beeston with Natalie Webster and her son Gabriel (10) all from Fareham, next to the little garden created by Ray Hunt raising money for Cancer Wise.

Karen Ongley-Snook of Ongley-Snook Designs based in Bosham.