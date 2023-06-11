NationalWorldTV
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
In photos: sun shines on The Garden Show at Stansted Park near Chichester

The sun came out to shine on The Garden Show at Stansted Park, near Chichester, this weekend.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Jun 2023, 14:29 BST

Hundreds of happy visitors were seen enjoying the great weather at the event, which has been a summer favourite for more than 29 years.

Taking place from Friday to Sunday, June 9-11, the show featured specialist growers, garden goods, fashion accessories, artisan designs, country foods and homeware products, as well as talks, demonstrations and activities for all ages.

This year the event also offered a variety of music and entertainment. Visit www.thegardenshows.com/stansted-park/home to find out more. Stansted House is located between Chichester and Portsmouth and is an Edwardian mansion set in 1,800 acres of landscaped parkland and ancient woodland.

The Garden Show kicked off the weekend at Stansted Park in Rowlands Castle on Friday, June 9. From left: Emily Clay with her mum Jane Sterck

The Garden Show kicked off the weekend at Stansted Park in Rowlands Castle on Friday, June 9. From left: Emily Clay with her mum Jane Sterck Photo: Sarah Standing

The Garden Show kicked off the weekend at Stansted Park in Rowlands Castle on Friday, June 9. Pictured is: (left) Louise Beeston with Natalie Webster and her son Gabriel (10) all from Fareham, next to the little garden created by Ray Hunt raising money for Cancer Wise.

The Garden Show kicked off the weekend at Stansted Park in Rowlands Castle on Friday, June 9. Pictured is: (left) Louise Beeston with Natalie Webster and her son Gabriel (10) all from Fareham, next to the little garden created by Ray Hunt raising money for Cancer Wise. Photo: Sarah Standing

The Garden Show kicked off the weekend at Stansted Park in Rowlands Castle on Friday, June 9. Pictured is: Karen Ongley-Snook of Ongley-Snook Designs based in Bosham.

The Garden Show kicked off the weekend at Stansted Park in Rowlands Castle on Friday, June 9. Pictured is: Karen Ongley-Snook of Ongley-Snook Designs based in Bosham. Photo: Sarah Standing

