A detached five-bedroom detached house is up for sale in Hurstpierpoint through Yopa.

The freehold property on www.zoopla.co.uk is on sale for around £825,000.

It is on Maude Singer Way in Hurstpierpoint and was built in 2016, situated on the private Spireswood Grange development.

The home has been extended with a loft conversion with a bathroom and is connected with Fibre Broadband and a Hive Smart home system.

The three-storey house has a family bathroom, two ensuites, two walk in wardrobes, a driveway, garage and a garden.

One the ground is an entrance hall that leads to a separate WC and an office (or third reception room). Double doors lead to a triple aspect living room with more double doors onto the kitchen dining room. The living room has double doors out to the garden.

The modern kitchen diner has wall and floor mounted units, granite work surfaces and an island with inset cupboards.

There is a separate utility space with a single drainer sink, an integrated washing machine, space for a dryer, and a single door leading to the garden.

The WC includes a toilet, basin and extractor fan.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, a family bathroom and stairs to the second floor. Bedroom one has an ensuite shower room with double shower toilet and basin.

The second floor master bedroom and ensuite is large and light with two bay windows. There is a storage cupboard on the landing.

The rear garden includes a patio with a lawned area, a decked area and a pond as well as an electric car charging point.

