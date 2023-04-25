Thousands of people flocked to the South of England Showground in Ardingly at the weekend for Spring Live!

The South of England Agricultural Society said the two-day event that took place on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, was a success.

The show celebrated the arrival of spring with live and interactive entertainment, hundreds of shopping stalls, a food hall and artisan treats from independent producers.

Rainy weather did not stop the Sunday show from going ahead either.

Corrie Ince, show director at the South of England Agricultural Society, said: “Spring Live! 2023 has been an exciting and unforgettable event. A big thank you to all participants, visitors, and exhibitors who made the weekend a resounding success.”

She said: “We were thrilled to see everyone come together to enjoy some fantastic outdoor fun. Our shows are not just about entertainment but also about education and showcasing a countryside way of life to the visiting public.”

Hands-on activities for kids included milking Buttercup the life-sized dairy cow, learning about different animals, watching eggs hatching, seed planting, chocolate and circus skills workshops, wand making, a funfair, a segway course and a mobile caving experience. There was also an Alpaca Show, a Sheep Show, flyball, Morris dancing, gymnastics, a fun dog show, archery and axe throwing. Lawn Mower racing was a new event this year to celebrate the invention of the popular sport 50 years ago in West Sussex.

The South of England Show is set to return from Friday to Sunday, June 9-11, and tickets are available from www.seas.org.uk.

1 . Spring Live! The South of England Agricultural Society announced the success of Spring Live! which took place on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23 Photo: South of England Agricultural Society

