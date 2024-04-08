In pictures: Lewes Castle steps back in time with a series of Easter activities

The activities offered a taster of the upcoming Battle of Lewes re-enactment on May 11 and 12.

The Battle of Lewes is the country's only full contact battle re-enactment through the streets of the town at various points on the High Street, from The Gallops to Lewes Castle, and Lewes Priory where we witness the final surrender of Henry III to Simon de Montfort.

This exciting and colourful free community event now attracts over 10,000 spectators.

For this coming anniversary marking a key event in English history there will be a procession complete with colourful cavalry and exciting mock battles advances through Lewes town from 10am on the mornings of both days.

A creation of a Medieval trading village with a host of accompanying all-day family entertainment on Priory Field each day.

A celebration of the Feast of St Pancras at adjacent Lewes Priory in a May Fayre arranged by members of Southover Bonfire Society.

