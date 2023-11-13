Members of the local community including students, councillors, and Lifeboat crew attended the Remembrance Sunday service in Newhaven on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

In attendance were members of Newhaven Coastguard and the Newhaven Lifeboat crew.

These words were read by Nick Gentry from the Lifeboat over channel 73: “Let us remember all those who have died for their country in war and all who have died and suffered in the service of the peoples of the world.

“In particular let us remember those who served in Unit 1107 of the RAF Marine Craft Section which was established in 1939 to run high speed launches out of Newhaven to rescue aircrew who had crashed into or bailed out over the sea.

“Approximately 6,000 troops mainly Canadian but also including British Commandos and US Rangers left Newhaven in August 1942 tasked with capturing Dieppe for 24 hours as an experiment to test equipment and techniques for future landings in Europe. Only about 40% of those deployed survived the ill-fated raid mostly returning to Newhaven.”

Also in attendance were local students from Seahaven Academy, as well as local councillors including County Councillor James MacCleary.

Cllr MacCleary said: “A real honour to lay a wreath in my capacity as local County Councillor at today's event at Memorial Green in Newhaven. Wonderful to see so many local groups and organisations represented as well as a big turnout from local residents. There were some really creative wreaths laid this and I was particularly impressed by the effort from Seahaven Academy.

“Thanks to Newhaven Town Council and all the volunteers who make this event possible every year. Lest we forget.”

Members of Affinity Rowing Club, Newhaven Gig Rowing Club and Lewes Pilot Gig Club also took part in a remembrance row in the Ouse river, alongside Newhaven Lifeboat.

