More than 93 acres of East Sussex farmland for sale near home of Winnie the Pooh creator

A block of 93 acres of farmland with areas of woodland is for sale in East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The land is about 1.7 miles to the north east of Hartfield and is being marketed by Savills’ south east rural agency team for a guide price of £750,000.

It was once part of Chartners Farm. The village of Hartfield is well known for being the home of Winnie the Pooh creator AA Milne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land can be accessed off Butcherfield Lane to the north and has direct access to the popular Forest Way recreational path to the south.

A block of just over 93 acres of farmland close to Hartfield has come to the market through Savills

Chris Spofforth of Savills south east rural agency team, said: “The sale of this attractive Wealden farmland offers the chance for farmers, growers, amenity buyers and investors alike to purchase a block of commercial land in an area where such opportunities rarely come to the market. There are some fine views towards Hartfield and the Ashdown Forest, with the River Medway running through the land to the south, abutting the pasture fields.”

The land is classified as grade 3 and has mostly been used for arable cropping with some fields down to grass. Savills said there are about 6.2 acres of woodland and shaws, including two parcels on the western boundary. They added that one of these parcels incorporates a pond.

Visit savills.com to find out more.