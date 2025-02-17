More than 93 acres of East Sussex farmland for sale near home of Winnie the Pooh creator
The land is about 1.7 miles to the north east of Hartfield and is being marketed by Savills’ south east rural agency team for a guide price of £750,000.
It was once part of Chartners Farm. The village of Hartfield is well known for being the home of Winnie the Pooh creator AA Milne.
The land can be accessed off Butcherfield Lane to the north and has direct access to the popular Forest Way recreational path to the south.
Chris Spofforth of Savills south east rural agency team, said: “The sale of this attractive Wealden farmland offers the chance for farmers, growers, amenity buyers and investors alike to purchase a block of commercial land in an area where such opportunities rarely come to the market. There are some fine views towards Hartfield and the Ashdown Forest, with the River Medway running through the land to the south, abutting the pasture fields.”
The land is classified as grade 3 and has mostly been used for arable cropping with some fields down to grass. Savills said there are about 6.2 acres of woodland and shaws, including two parcels on the western boundary. They added that one of these parcels incorporates a pond.
