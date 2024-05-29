Newhaven to host a series of events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day
Newhaven Town Council, Newhaven Fort, and Newhaven Historical Society will be hosting the events.
The anniversary falls on June 6, which will be marked by a free walking tour with Frankie Pulham at 8pm followed by The International Tribute and beacon lighting at 8:50.
The walking tour will be provided by staff of Newhaven Fort around Newhaven Harbour, delving into its pivotal role in Operation Overlord. The meeting point will be Memorial Green for an 8pm start. The tour will last no more than 50 minutes and will end at West Quay Promontory in time for the beacon lighting.
Newhaven Town Council will be taking part in The International Tribute by lighting the town’s beacon. This is a free event.
At 8:50pm Meeching and District Bonfire Society will conduct a torch light procession, followed by the arrival of Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex, Juliet Smith, accompanied by Newhaven and Seaford Sea Cadets.
This will be followed by readings from the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, two minutes silence, and the beacon lighting.
On Tuesday June 4 Newhaven Historical Society will host a tour through Winston Churchill’s life by actor and historian Tony Harris. Entrance will be £5, Hillcrest Community Centre, Bay Vue Road, 7:30pm.
Newhaven Museum will be hosting an 80th anniversary of D-Day exhibition, opening on June 7 until June 9, 11am to 4pm, free entry. The exhibition will include children’s crafts, at Newhaven Museum, Paradise Park, Avis Road.
