Peacehaven to host D Day 80th anniversary commemoration events
The first event will be held at Meridian Park and will be led by the Royal British Legion (RBL). Attendees will gather at 10:45am, where refreshments will be provided by Kempton House afterwards.
The Mayors of Peacehaven and Telscombe, members of the public, the Youth Mayor and PCS students will meet at the War Memorial site for a short service.
The evening event will take place at Centenary Park from 6pm, on the green by the Gateway café, where attendees will take part in the national lamp light of peace at 9:15pm.
Live music, activities, food and drink will be available. Picnics are also welcome.
Background music will include live 40’s songs from the RBL. Poems will also be read by the Youth Mayor, PCS students and the RBL.
A full itinerary is available on the Peacehaven Town Council Website.
