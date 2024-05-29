Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D Day The Mayor of Peacehaven invites all residents to two events on Thursday June 6.

The first event will be held at Meridian Park and will be led by the Royal British Legion (RBL). Attendees will gather at 10:45am, where refreshments will be provided by Kempton House afterwards.

The Mayors of Peacehaven and Telscombe, members of the public, the Youth Mayor and PCS students will meet at the War Memorial site for a short service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening event will take place at Centenary Park from 6pm, on the green by the Gateway café, where attendees will take part in the national lamp light of peace at 9:15pm.

Peacehaven War Memorial. Image: Peter Cripps

Live music, activities, food and drink will be available. Picnics are also welcome.

Background music will include live 40’s songs from the RBL. Poems will also be read by the Youth Mayor, PCS students and the RBL.