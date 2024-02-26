Petworth heritage site in 'urgent' need of volunteers
Coultershaw Heritage Site has planned a programme of activities for our 2024 season, but are in ‘urgent’ need of volunteers. They are currently closed for maintenance but will be back open on Sunday, March 31.
The ‘special’ activities coming up on their open days include an exhibition about the Iping Paper Mill and its people as well as events like family fun days, a celebration of the River Rother, a day with model railway layouts to commemorate the last train to Petworth, vintage tractors and machinery for Father’s Day, heritage crafts, vintage and classic cars plus a theatre performance as part of the Petworth Festival.
The full programme is on our website at https://coultershaw.co.uk/
Tony Sneller says “At Easter, we will be introducing Doris Duck, a detective extraordinaire, who will lead our younger visitors on our fabulous new trail around the site. This replaces our popular Wind in the Willows trail that has been enjoyed by so many over the last two years.”
He added: “We urgently need volunteers with an interest in history and heritage and who enjoy interacting with people. They do not need to know all there is to know about our wonderful Coultershaw Heritage Site, they just need to be enthusiastic and welcoming.”
"The role will involve greeting visitors at reception, receiving their admission fees, explaining what they can see on the site and selling items from our small shop.” You can register your interest in volunteering at: https://coultershaw.co.uk/support-or-join-in/.