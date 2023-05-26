Photos show colourful summer sights at Nymans: visitors can see the beautiful flowers this Bank Holiday
Families looking for something to do this Bank Holiday weekend could head over to Nymans to see the flowers in full bloom.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 26th May 2023, 10:34 BST
The Grade II listed National Trust garden has plenty of rare and unusual plants on display, as well as a medieval style manor.
Nymans garden was created by plantsman and designer Ludwig Messel in the 19th century and, at 13 hectares, it boasts a stunning collection of exotic plants from countries like China, Chile and Argentina.
Photographer Steve Robards captured some of the sights. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/nymans.
