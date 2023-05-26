Edit Account-Sign Out
Photos show colourful summer sights at Nymans: visitors can see the beautiful flowers this Bank Holiday

Families looking for something to do this Bank Holiday weekend could head over to Nymans to see the flowers in full bloom.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 26th May 2023, 10:34 BST

The Grade II listed National Trust garden has plenty of rare and unusual plants on display, as well as a medieval style manor.

Nymans garden was created by plantsman and designer Ludwig Messel in the 19th century and, at 13 hectares, it boasts a stunning collection of exotic plants from countries like China, Chile and Argentina.

Photographer Steve Robards captured some of the sights. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/nymans.

Beautiful summer sights at Nymans

1. Nymans

Beautiful summer sights at Nymans Photo: Steve Robards, SR2305253

Beautiful summer sights at Nymans

2. Nymans

Beautiful summer sights at Nymans Photo: Steve Robards, SR2305253

Beautiful summer sights at Nymans

3. Nymans

Beautiful summer sights at Nymans Photo: Steve Robards, SR2305253

Beautiful summer sights at Nymans

4. Nymans

Beautiful summer sights at Nymans Photo: Steve Robards, SR2305253

