PICTURES: Platinum Jubilee celebration in The Orchards, Haywards Heath

The Orchards in Haywards Heath held a big celebration for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Saturday, June 4.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 12:21 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th June 2022, 12:32 pm

Shopping centre manager Nicola Bird said The Orchards wanted to do something 'really special' for the event that involved the whole community.

"The day has gone incredibly well," she said, adding that 'people are coming and enjoying every part of what we've put on'.

The day featured eight hours of music and entertainment in the marquee, which involved schoolchildren, orchestras and choirs.

There were also interactive games, a craft workshop from the Girl Guides, a bouncy castle, a caricature artist and a ceramic workshop.

The event helped raise money for the Girl Guides and Ukraine.

It also featured 33 red, white and blue hanging baskets from local groups thanks to the hard work of the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society.

You can see our interview with Nicola Bird and a video from the event on the Mid Sussex Times Facebook page.

