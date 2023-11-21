Planetarium Volunteers Honoured with King's Award
Volunteers were honoured with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service. It’s the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK and the equivalent of an MBE!
Representatives of the Planetarium Team will receive the award crystal and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant, Lady Emma Barnard, next year. In addition, two volunteers from the group will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups that benefit their local communities.
It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the Award. The winners are announced on 14th November each year, the date of the King’s birthday.
Responding to the exciting news, Chairman of Trustees Ann Mills said: ”The South Downs Planetarium volunteers are truly delighted to receive the Kings Award for Voluntary Service. It is wonderful that their loyalty, expertise and enthusiasm in every aspect of our work has been recognised in such an amazing way.
This is an award from His Majesty The King, which recognises the unique contribution of our volunteer team.” The South Downs Planetarium was opened by the Astronomer Royal Lord (Martin) Rees, President of the Royal Society, and its Founding Patron was the late Sir Patrick Moore the eminent astronomer, author and broadcaster.
It serves a broad catchment in Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey and across the South of England. Since it opened in July 2001, the Planetarium has welcomed nearly 300,000 visitors and is currently visited annually by around 9,000 children of school age and 6,000 adults.
Founding Trustee, Dr John Mason explained: “As an educational charity, the Planetarium’s fundamental objectives have always been to stimulate an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in people of all ages and to inspire young people and adults to learn more about our planet, the wider Universe and the scientific developments and discoveries that are taking place to explore and understand them.”