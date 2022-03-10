READER’s LETTER: Sad day for Eastbourne if bandstand is to become no more

What a sad day for Eastbourne – our lovely, aged and loved bandstand may soon be no more!

As a ‘native’ of Eastbourne, born and bred, it was not good news to read that there are no, or inadequate funds to repair our lovely seafront heritage.

I, together with thousands or indeed millions of residents and visitors have spent many happy hours listening to concerts outdoors and dancing to the great music from many bands and tribute acts.

Eastbourne Bandstand (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-220126-115002008

Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day will never be the same without a good ‘singalong’ to the Silver Band and its leader.

I appreciate that the council budget has been ‘stretched’ to capacity this year following Covid-19 and the resultant fewer tourists, and maybe holding the air show is more important than spending funds on the bandstand.

Don’t get me started on the money being spent on cycle lanes in Eastbourne and along the A27, although I do understand that these will be appreciated.

I, and no doubt many in Eastbourne, can only hope that funds can be found, raised, or donated to see it back to its old self and fully used if not in 2022 then hopefully 2023.