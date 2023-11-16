Rye and Lewes named among the prettiest towns in Great Britain
Experts from The Telegraph gave their verdict on the prettiest, and ugliest, towns in the UK. They ranked towns out of ten in five categories: Shop fronts, historic architecture, low traffic/ litter, views and greenery.
Rye came in first place with an overall score of 36/50, rated 10/10 for shop fronts and 8/10 for historic architecture.
According to The Telegrap h: “Once a coastal harbour, but long since reclaimed by the silting coastline, Rye is a medieval showstopper. The sheening cobbled lanes, hip-width passageways and crooked timber-beamed buildings of this town of 4,000 residents... is a budding photographer’s dream, and there are more boutique boltholes than you could bed down in a lifetime.”
They named the best viewpoint atop a rocky outcrop with views of the 12th century church St Mary’s and the coast line at Camber Sands.
Lewes was named in fourteenth place, with an overall score of 46/50, with a score of 10/10 for historical architecture and views.
According to The Telegrap h: "Known for its outré annual firework display and its radical and literary history, Lewes also comes up with the aesthetic goods in its handsome half-timbered medieval streets... and historic piles including Lewes Castle and the ruins of Lewes Priory.”
The town features 17 pubs in it’s town centre, many of which are supplied by the local Harvey’s Brewery. They named the best viewpoint as the South Downs, with panoramic views across the town from atop the Castle, built in the aftermath of the Battle of Hastings.