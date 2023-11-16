According to The Telegraph, Rye and Lewes were named as the first and fourteenth prettiest towns in Great Britain.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Experts from The Telegraph gave their verdict on the prettiest, and ugliest, towns in the UK. They ranked towns out of ten in five categories: Shop fronts, historic architecture, low traffic/ litter, views and greenery.

Rye came in first place with an overall score of 36/50, rated 10/10 for shop fronts and 8/10 for historic architecture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Telegrap h: “Once a coastal harbour, but long since reclaimed by the silting coastline, Rye is a medieval showstopper. The sheening cobbled lanes, hip-width passageways and crooked timber-beamed buildings of this town of 4,000 residents... is a budding photographer’s dream, and there are more boutique boltholes than you could bed down in a lifetime.”

Rye and Lewes named among the prettiest towns in Great Britain

They named the best viewpoint atop a rocky outcrop with views of the 12th century church St Mary’s and the coast line at Camber Sands.

Lewes was named in fourteenth place, with an overall score of 46/50, with a score of 10/10 for historical architecture and views.

According to The Telegrap h: "Known for its outré annual firework display and its radical and literary history, Lewes also comes up with the aesthetic goods in its handsome half-timbered medieval streets... and historic piles including Lewes Castle and the ruins of Lewes Priory.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad