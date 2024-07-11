The awards celebrate high quality conservation and restoration as well as the good design of newly built projects and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts.

The year 2024 marks a record-breaking milestone for the awards, with 94 entries all visited by the Sussex Heritage Trust judging teams resulting in 37 award plaques and 31 highly commended certificates.

Additionally, special awards were given to projects in the South Downs National Park and projects recognising excellence in sustainability, biodiversity and energy efficiency.

The Eco Award, now in its second year, sponsored by Kreston Reeves and Ernest Kleinwort Charitable Trust, was presented to New Dwelling at Shards in Cuckfield.

Submitted by Morgan Carn Architects, the new building’s design reflected the original quarry site.

With sustainability and design at its core, the Sussex Heritage Trust judging team felt that ‘all aspects of sustainability had been considered and the result is a really impressive piece of architecture’.

Morgan Carn Architects also achieved a Highly Commended certificate in The Eco Award category for New Dwelling at Weald House in Keymer alongside Knepp Wilding Kitchen and Shop in Horsham (submitted by Kaner Olette Architects).

All three projects had also been award winners in one of ten categories ranging from residential schemes to public and community buildings to commercial projects.

Each winning project is presented a hand-crafted slate plaque by the Trust’s President Lord Egremont.

A number of further accolades were awarded for projects based in Mid-Sussex including a heritage Award for Eavesdrop, a single-storey house in Balcombe (submitted by Tom Dowdall Architects).

The craftsmanship at New Dwelling at Shards, was further recognised in the Building Crafts category, for Richard Pudney, who oversaw every aspect of the build from coordinating trades to sculping the landscape.

Three Highly Commended certificates were presented to the new flagship store for Doodie Stark in Lindfield (submitted by Gould Baxter), the conversion of a former chicken barn to new homes at Little Teagues Farm in Scaynes Hill (submitted by Woodland Construction Brighton Limited) and Lindfield Residence (submitted by Gould Baxter).

Sussex Heritage Trust chairman David Cowan said: “It seems fitting that we have been able to present the Awards this year in the beautiful surroundings of Lancing College Chapel – a recipient of numerous awards.

"Within this Grade I building, we have been able to celebrate excellence in heritage while also honouring the importance that sustainability and design offer our county.

"Congratulations to all our award-winning and highly commended projects in the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, and my grateful thanks to all our sponsors, in particular our headline supporter Irwin Mitchell.”

Full details of the 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards can be found on www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

Sponsors include: NFU Mutual Chichester and Horsham, Gravetye Manor, Savills, Henry Adams, Valley Builders, South Downs National Park Authority, Cowans Architects, Covers, Harvey’s Brewery, Kreston Reeves, Lawson Commercial, Pilbeam Construction, RH and RW Clutton and Toovey’s Auctioneers.

1 . 1 New Dwelling at Shards AFTER_credit Morgan Carn Architects.jpg New Dwelling at Shards (Photo credit: Morgan Carn Architects) Photo: Morgan Carn Architects

2 . SCR34 New Dwelling at Weald House AFTER_credit Morgan Carn Architecture.jpg New Dwelling at Weald House (Photo credit: Morgan Carn Architecture) Photo: Morgan Carn Architecture

3 . 5 Little Teagues Farm.jpg Little Teagues Farm Photo: submitted