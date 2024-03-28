The history of Fishbourne Roman Palace in West Sussex and how it was discovered

Fishbourne Roman Palace

The Fishbourne Roman Palace is the largest residential Roman building discovered. Dating back from 75 CE, the site contains artefacts, a ‘well-preserved floor’ and a museum on-site.

In 1960, works were underway by a contractor near Fishbourne. They cut a water main trench through fields just North of the village and discovered what is described as ‘ancient-looking rubble’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their findings were relayed back to one of the local archaeological committees. Their initial assessments of the trench suggested there could be presence of a substantial Roman building.

Then, the Chichester Civic Society Excavation Committee carried out an exploratory excavation in 1961. Their findings and examination determined that the site had been occupied by a large, late-first-century building.

From 1961 to 1968, eight major excavation seasons commenced, the most noted discoveries include the mosaic floors which are of national and international significance. There is also a perfectly preserved Dolphin mosaic in the north wing.

According to Wikipedia,

Information and sources of information credit go to sussexpast.co.uk and Wikipedia, ‘The first buildings on the site were granaries, over 33 m (108 ft) long, which were apparently a supply base for the Roman army constructed in the early part of the conquest in 43 AD. Later, two residential timber-frame buildings were constructed, one with clay and mortar floors and plaster walls which appears to have been a house of some comfort’