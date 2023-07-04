The Landmark Trust’s Sackville House wins Sussex Heritage Trust Award

A Grade II listed property from circa 1525 has won a 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Award for the restoration of the Horsham stone roof. Sponsored by Irwin Mitchell, the Awards were announced by Chairman, Simon Knight at a sold-out Awards lunch and ceremony at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe today (Tuesday, July 4).

The Awards are designed to recognise and reward high quality conservation, restoration and good design of newly built projects and encourage the use of traditional skills and crafts. Winners across ten categories from residential schemes to public and community buildings to commercial projects, are presented a hand-crafted slate plaque by the Trust’s President Lord Egremont, which is attached to the winning project.

Sackville House was in need of major maintenance in particular to the Horsham stone roof. Due to the Covid pandemic, the work was severely delayed but thanks to the Cultural Recovery Fund a major campaign of repairs took place including to the timber frame. The work also saw two craftsmen from Clarke Roofing Southern Limited, Robert Sedgwick and Robin Watts achieve a Sussex Heritage Trust Building Crafts Award, which is given to craftspeople demonstrating high-quality work using traditional skills. The Sussex Heritage Trust judging team said about the project –

“A wonderful, carefully considered renovation and repair undertaken with care and passion.”

There were three further Award winners from Crawley and the surrounding area, which included The Manor House, West Hoathly (submitted by Gould Baxter, Haywards Heath) and Old White’s Farm, Forest Row (submitted by David Jenkins Design Limited, Haywards Heath). Mick Strudwick from Fowler Building Contractors also received recognition for his craftmanship for work to The Manor House.

A number of special Awards were also announced including the new ‘Eco Award’ category, sponsored by Cowan Architects which was won by Grade I listed Church, St Michael and All Angels in Berwick and The South Downs Award, sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority which was won by The Woodcarvers Studio in Nyewood.

Frank Clarke of Clarke Roofing Southern Ltd was named the 2023 Sussex Heritage Trust Person of the Year sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery and Lawson Commercial, presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

Chairman, Simon Knight said: “Frank has been in the industry for over 49 years and there is no doubt his absolute dedication to his craft. Not only has he a passion for this craft and the maintenance of heritage projects but he has an unending enthusiasm to use his vast experience to guide and advise the next generation of heritage skilled craftsmen. Thank you to all who entered the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards and congratulations to all our winners and highly commended projects. My grateful thanks also goes to our headline sponsor, Irwin Mitchell.”

The Awards are sponsored by Irwin Mitchell alongside other well-known Sussex companies Gravetye Manor, Savills, Henry Adams, Valley Builders, Covers, Harvey’s Brewery, Lawson Commercial, Pilbeam Construction, RH and RW Clutton and Toovey’s Auctioneers. For a full list of all the Award winners and highly commended projects please go to www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk

1 . 2 Sackville House windows AFTER.jpg Sackville House. Picture: John Miller Photo: JOHN MILLER

2 . 1 Sackville-House-after-1-John-Miller.jpg Sackville House. Picture: John Miller Photo: JOHN MILLER

3 . 3 TheManorHouse_After_ credit Renny Whitehead, Property Photography UK.jpg The Manor House, Picture: Renny Whitehead Property Photography UK Photo: Renny Whitehead Property Photography UK

4 . 4 Old Whites Farm After-East-from-garden-context _ credit David Jenkins Design Ltd.jpeg Old Whites Farm. Picture David Jenkins Design Ltd Photo: David Jenkins Design Ltd