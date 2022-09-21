These serene photos capture the beauty of late summer at Nymans Gardens in Handcross
A Sussex World photographer has taken a serene series of images that capture the tranquillity of Nymans Gardens in late summer.
By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:16 am
Steve Robards took the photos late last week, showing the flowers, fountains and house in the gentle September sun.
Nymans is a Grade II listed National Trust garden, which is set around a medieval style manor and ruins.
There are stone archways, tree-lined avenues and the property has an adjoining woodland.
The ruined Gothic styled Great Hall has also been reimagined as a garden.
Visit nationaltrust.org.uk/nymans.
