This ‘time capsule’ windmill in West Sussex is open to the public on certain Sundays over summer

An 18th-century post mill near Keymer is opening its doors to the public this weekend and on certain other days over summer.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:09 BST

Oldland Windmill in Oldlands Lane, Hassocks, will be open from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, July 2, and then again on Sunday, August 6.

The mill was was built around 1703 and worked commercially until 1912 when it was abandoned.

Former Oldland Mill Trust chairman Fred Maillardet, said: “By 1980 it was about to fall down and the good people of Hassocks, the Hassocks Amenity Association, said ‘we'll try and restore it’, estimating it might cost £7,000 and it might take seven years.”

Oldland Windmill in Oldlands Lane, Hassocks, will be open from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, July 2. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2306143Oldland Windmill in Oldlands Lane, Hassocks, will be open from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, July 2. Photo: Steve Robards, SR2306143
He said the restoration actually ended up taking around 35 years but it is now ‘precisely in the condition it was in in 1912’.

Find out more at www.oldlandwindmill.org.uk/newsite or see a full video documentary and photo gallery about the windmill here.

People can watch Steve Robards’ fascinating videos about Oldland Windmill at www.dailymotion.com/SussexWorld.

