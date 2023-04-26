Edit Account-Sign Out
Thousands of tulips in bloom at Arundel Castle

Arundel Castle’s Tulip Festival features more than 100,000 tulips which are now at their best and have burst into bloom.

By Steve Holloway
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:17 BST

The castle’s iconic steep bank has been planted with more than 10,000 Oxford red tulips, while the labyrinth has been planted with over 14,000 King’s Blood tulips to create a stunning feature, in celebration of the King Charles III’s Coronation in May.

Tickets to the Tulip Festival are available from www.arundelcastle.org and cost from £14.00 per adult and £6.50 per child. Under 5s go free.

Arundel Castle's Tuilip Festival 2023

1. Arundel Castle's Tulip Festival 2023

Arundel Castle's Tuilip Festival 2023 Photo: Arundel Castle

Arundel Castle's Tulip Festival 2023

2. Arundel Castle's Tulip Festival 2023

Arundel Castle's Tulip Festival 2023 Photo: Arundel Castle

Arundel Castle's Tulip Festival 2023

3. Arundel Castle's Tulip Festival 2023

Arundel Castle's Tulip Festival 2023 Photo: Arundel Castle

Arundel Castle's Tulip Festival 2023

4. Arundel Castle's Tulip Festival 2023

Arundel Castle's Tulip Festival 2023 Photo: Arundel Castle'

