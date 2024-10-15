Two East Sussex farms covering 378 acres come onto market for £7,000,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Savills has announced that two adjoining mixed Wealden farms covering 378 acres are on the market.

The real estate company said Greenhurst and Foxhole Farms in High Hurstwood, Uckfield, currently have a guide price of £7,000,000 for the whole, or are available in ten lots.

Chris Spofforth of Savills rural agency team in the South East, said: “Having been in the ownership of the same family for three generations, the sale of Greenhurst and Foxhole Farms presents a rare opportunity for an incoming buyer in a beautiful, yet accessible, part of East Sussex.”

Savills said the farms are located about four miles outside of Uckfield, adding that during the mid-16th century Greenhurst Farm was ‘an important agricultural and labour resource supporting the growing demands of the iron industry’.

The company said they are on the edge of the High Weald National Landscape, and include: two primary farmhouses, Greenhurst Farmhouse, a six-bedroom traditional Sussex tile hung house with period features (exposed beams, oak panelling and open fireplaces), and Foxhole Farmhouse, a recently refurbished four-bedroom house. Savills said there is also a four-bedroom cottage and a range of other modern and traditional farm buildings, including some with planning permission for four holiday lets. Savills also said Greenhurst Farm Cottage offers accommodation of about 1,617 square feet, which is arranged over two floors.

The farmland covers almost 368 acres, which includes arable farmland, pasture and woodland.

Contact Savills rural agency team in the South East on 07812 965379 to find out more.