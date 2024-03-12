Waterloo Bonfire Society held an anniversary dinner to celebrate sixty years since their reformation
A spokesperson for the society said: “The society were pleased to be joined by South Street and members from other Lewes bonfire societies, with a thank you to Jim Etherington from Cliffe Bonfire Society for his speech to kindred societies.”
As well as kindred Lewes societies Waterloo were joined by Heathfield and Crowborough bonfire societies.
During the evening a presentation was made to Mike Chartier for his many years as president of Waterloo, which was made by former chairman David Quinn.
The new president Mich Lorec, a life member of the society, narrated the last sixty years of members past and present who have helped take Waterloo where they are today.
After the president had proposed a toast to the last sixty years of Waterloo, the chairman Graham Martin proposed a toast to the next sixty years showing the meaning of Waterloo’s motto: “True to Each Other.”