11 of Sussex's most important historic buildings

Sussex is home to many important historic buildings, including the first building saved forever for the nation by the National Trust.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:24 BST

Here are just 11 of those buildings, which date back to the 11th century.

Some of Sussex's most important historic buildings

1. Historic buildings in Sussex

Some of Sussex's most important historic buildings

Alfriston Clergy House, an early 15th-century Wealden hall-house near Polegate, is the first building saved forever for the nation by the National Trust.

2. Alfriston Clergy House

Alfriston Clergy House, an early 15th-century Wealden hall-house near Polegate, is the first building saved forever for the nation by the National Trust.

Arundel Castle was built in 1067 by by Roger de Montgomery, Earl of Arundel, and many of the original features, such as the Norman Keep, medieval Gatehouse and Barbican survive.

3. Arundel Castle

Arundel Castle was built in 1067 by by Roger de Montgomery, Earl of Arundel, and many of the original features, such as the Norman Keep, medieval Gatehouse and Barbican survive.

Bateman's is a Jacobean house that was the home of Rudyard Kipling. It has an 18th-century working watermill that was much loved by the author.

4. Bateman's

Bateman's is a Jacobean house that was the home of Rudyard Kipling. It has an 18th-century working watermill that was much loved by the author.

