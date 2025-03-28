13 pictures of St Leonards landmark bathing pool site at the height of its popularity

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 28th Mar 2025, 10:31 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 17:39 BST
The former bathing pool and holiday camp site at West Marina in St Leonards has been in the news recently due to plans to use the site for new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, and cafes.

The site was an impressive attraction in its heyday.

The bathing pool was opened on May 27 1933 and attracted a crowd of 5,000 people. At the time it was one of the largest pools in Europe.

However, all did not run smoothly and financial problems led to it closing in 1959. In 1960 it was converted into a holiday camp.

The site closed in 1986 and was demolished in 1993.

