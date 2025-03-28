The site was an impressive attraction in its heyday.

The bathing pool was opened on May 27 1933 and attracted a crowd of 5,000 people. At the time it was one of the largest pools in Europe.

However, all did not run smoothly and financial problems led to it closing in 1959. In 1960 it was converted into a holiday camp.

The site closed in 1986 and was demolished in 1993.

1 . The Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards The Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards Photo: Archive

