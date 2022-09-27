It’s been just over 12 years since the youngsters here were photographed and we’ve had a look through our archives to share the pictures with you once more.

These pupils are now looking forward to their next steps in learning after receiving their GCSE results in August.

The Mid Sussex Times and Sussex World wishes them all the best for the future.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

1. Hurstpierpoint College New reception pupils at Hurstpierpoint College in 2010 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

2. Ardingly College New reception pupils at Ardingly college in 2010 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

3. Ardingly College New reception pupils at Ardingly college in 2010 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales

4. Balcombe CofE Primary School New pupils at Balcombe C of E Primary School in 2010 Photo: Steve Robards Photo Sales