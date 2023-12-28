BREAKING
Fred Montague and his family at Littlehampton in August 1929.

25 eye-catching black and white images showing local folk loving life at Sussex's beaches between 1895 and 1935 - including Brighton, Eastbourne, Worthing, Littlehampton and Hastings

The weather is miserable right now, but it wont be long until we can get beside the seaside once again.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Dec 2023, 14:31 GMT

Our beaches have stayed the same for centuries, but, as these pictures show, life and fashions certainly haven’t stayed still.

And in our latest retro gallery we take a look at how people have enjoyed life at the seaside around our fine county down the decades.

Holidaymakers on the sea front at Eastbourne, with Eastbourne pier in the background, circa 1895.

1. Eastbourne

Holidaymakers on the sea front at Eastbourne, with Eastbourne pier in the background, circa 1895. Photo: Hulton Archive

Paddling at low tide in 1895.

2. 'Littlehampton

Paddling at low tide in 1895. Photo: Print Collector

A general view of Worthing from 1895.

3. 'Worthing

A general view of Worthing from 1895. Photo: Print Collector:f

A typical beach scene on King's Road, Brighton in the early 20th century.

4. King's Road, Brighton

A typical beach scene on King's Road, Brighton in the early 20th century. Photo: Print Collector:d

