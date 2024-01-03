4 . Miss England, Daniella Luan

Miss England, Daniella Luan, waves to the crowd upon her arrival at Gatwick Airport 24 November 2002. Miss World contestants arrived in London on Sunday after the pageant pulled out of Nigeria following riots by Muslims opposed to the event, the organizers said. Around 90 beauty queens arrived at Gatwick airport on a chartered red-eye flight from Abuja, looking forward to a final that will now take place in London on December 7. Protests against the pageant by Nigerian Muslims, who regard it as immodest and offensive, degenerated into rioting this week. A human rights group in the northern city of Kaduna estimated that more than 200 people had died in three days of fighting. AFP PHOTO GERRY PENNY (Photo credit should read GERRY PENNY/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GERRY PENNY