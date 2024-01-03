London Gatwick is one of the most famous airports in the world – and it’s welcomed a lot of famous faces since it opened in 1958.
London Gatwick became an aerodrome back in the 1930s, but the airport we know today was officially opened on June 9, 1958 by Queen Elizabeth II. And since then we have seen many famous faces come through the terminals including world leaders such as US presidents John F Kennedy and Richard Nixon and Soviet premier Alexei Kosygin and sporting heroes including Muhammad Ali and Leo Messi.
Here are 27 pictures from the archives showing famous faces at London Gatwick airport.
1. Journalist Donald Woods, banned former editor of the South African newspaper the 'Daily Despatch'
Journalist Donald Woods, banned former editor of the South African newspaper the 'Daily Despatch', waving as he arrives in Britain with his wife Wendy and their children, Gatwick Airport, January 6th 1978. (Photo by Malcolm Clarke/Keystone/Getty Images) Photo: Malcolm Clarke
2. American Vice President Richard Nixon greets the crowds
American Vice President Richard Nixon greets the crowds on arrival at Gatwick airport. His wife Pat is beside him. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos
3. 15 year old photographer Lemmy Special taking a picture of three members of the cast from the all-black South African musical 'King Kong'
7th December 1961: 15 year old photographer Lemmy Special taking a picture of three members of the cast from the all-black South African musical 'King Kong', before they fly back home at Gatwick Airport, London. (Photo by John Franks/Keystone/Getty Images) Photo: John Franks
4. Miss England, Daniella Luan
Miss England, Daniella Luan, waves to the crowd upon her arrival at Gatwick Airport 24 November 2002. Miss World contestants arrived in London on Sunday after the pageant pulled out of Nigeria following riots by Muslims opposed to the event, the organizers said. Around 90 beauty queens arrived at Gatwick airport on a chartered red-eye flight from Abuja, looking forward to a final that will now take place in London on December 7. Protests against the pageant by Nigerian Muslims, who regard it as immodest and offensive, degenerated into rioting this week. A human rights group in the northern city of Kaduna estimated that more than 200 people had died in three days of fighting. AFP PHOTO GERRY PENNY (Photo credit should read GERRY PENNY/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: GERRY PENNY