The pancake races held in the Carfax have always been a highlight of the year in Horsham.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Horsham, teams of four from a variety of businesses and organisations compete in a series of relays, frying pans in hand.

This reporter took part in at least two, including in 2013, ten years ago, and realised it’s not all about speed but technique and keeping calm under pressure.

The event has always been about having fun, supporting the town centre, showing Horsham’s great spirit and of course most importantly raising money for good causes.

Meeting entertainer Dave Benson Phillips was also a bonus!

Here are a selection of photos from the 2013 event.

There’s still time to enter this years’ race, due to be held on Tuesday February 15 from 12-2pm.

The deadline to enter is Tuesday February 8. Email [email protected] or use the Google Forms link https://forms.gle/Ac1u3e2Jws9uwT2K7

1 . Pancake races JPCT 190213 S13081536x Horsham Rotary charity pancake races in the Carfax. -photo by Steve Cobb Photo: cobb Photo Sales

2 . Pancake races JPCT 190213 S13081539x Horsham Rotary charity pancake races in the Carfax. -photo by Steve Cobb Photo: cobb Photo Sales

3 . Pancake races JPCT 190213 S13081392x Horsham Rotary charity pancake races in the Carfax. Spofforths team -photo by Steve Cobb Photo: cobb Photo Sales

4 . Pancake races JPCT 190213 S13081123x Horsham Rotary charity pancake races in the Carfax. Horsham Age UK team -photo by Steve Cobb Photo: cobb Photo Sales