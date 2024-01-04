The airport was opened on 25 March 1946 as London Airport and was renamed Heathrow in 1966 to avoid confusion with the other two airports which serve London, Gatwick and Stansted .

And since it opened, we have seen many famous faces come through the terminals including world leaders such as US president George W Bush, sporting heroes including Muhammad Ali, George Best and many Olympians and many actors and musicians including Michael Caine and Diana Ross.