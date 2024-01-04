BREAKING
36 brilliant pictures of famous faces at Heathrow Airport over the years including royalty, world leaders, Olympians, Michael Caine and the Jackson 5

Heathrow Airport is one of the most famous and busiest airports in the world and it’s welcomed a lot of famous faces since it opened in 1946.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 4th Jan 2024, 09:11 GMT

The airport was opened on 25 March 1946 as London Airport and was renamed Heathrow in 1966 to avoid confusion with the other two airports which serve London, Gatwick and Stansted.

And since it opened, we have seen many famous faces come through the terminals including world leaders such as US president George W Bush, sporting heroes including Muhammad Ali, George Best and many Olympians and many actors and musicians including Michael Caine and Diana Ross.

Here are 38 pictures from the archives showing famous faces at Heathrow Airport.

Manchester United's one-time star player, George Best (1946 - ) Irish footballer arriving at Heathrow Airport, London. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

1. George Best

Manchester United's one-time star player, George Best (1946 - ) Irish footballer arriving at Heathrow Airport, London. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images) Photo: Evening Standard

American vaudeville comedian and actor George Burns (1896 - 1996) at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

2. George Burns

American vaudeville comedian and actor George Burns (1896 - 1996) at Heathrow airport. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images) Photo: Evening Standard

British singer Boy George arrives at Heathrow Airport, London, England, November 21, 1983. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

3. British singer Boy George

British singer Boy George arrives at Heathrow Airport, London, England, November 21, 1983. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images) Photo: Express Newspapers

Sherpa Tensing and Edmund Hillary surrounded by admirers at Heathrow airport after their conquest of Everest. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

4. Sherpa Tensing and Edmund Hillary

Sherpa Tensing and Edmund Hillary surrounded by admirers at Heathrow airport after their conquest of Everest. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: Topical Press Agency

