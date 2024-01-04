36 brilliant pictures of famous faces at Heathrow Airport over the years including royalty, world leaders, Olympians, Michael Caine and the Jackson 5
Heathrow Airport is one of the most famous and busiest airports in the world and it’s welcomed a lot of famous faces since it opened in 1946.
The airport was opened on 25 March 1946 as London Airport and was renamed Heathrow in 1966 to avoid confusion with the other two airports which serve London, Gatwick and Stansted.
And since it opened, we have seen many famous faces come through the terminals including world leaders such as US president George W Bush, sporting heroes including Muhammad Ali, George Best and many Olympians and many actors and musicians including Michael Caine and Diana Ross.
Here are 38 pictures from the archives showing famous faces at Heathrow Airport.
