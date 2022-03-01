Painting of Holywell, c.1890 by Amos Luck (copyright Eastbourne Heritage Service) SUS-140827-114313001
7 old pictures of the picturesque Holywell end of Eastbourne seafront

This beautiful selection of photographs concerns the beach and the old settlement at Holywell, beneath the cliffs at the edge of Eastbourne seafront, leading up to Beachy Head.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:15 pm

The pictures were provided to us by Eastbourne Heritage Service back in 2014.

They feature a painting by Amos Luck in 1890, the Italian Gardens as they were in 1929 and the Western parades with Holywell in the distance, in 1930.

1.

Holywell c.1910, the settlement has gone and the quarry is grassed over (courtesy Eastbourne Heritage Service) SUS-140827-114324001

2.

Holywell c.1900, the settlement has gone but the quarry remains SUS-140827-114346001

3.

Holywell Retreat, Italian Gardens as they appeared c.1929 (courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service) SUS-150731-102739001

4.

Western Parades with Holywell in the distance c.1930 SUS-140827-114258001

