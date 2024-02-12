A History of West Sussex Constabulary 1857 to 1967 exhibition returns to Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Before the County and Police Act 1856 made it compulsory for counties to have their own police force, law enforcement relied on parish constables and prosecuting societies keeping the peace.

The Municipal Corporations Act 1835 allowed boroughs to form their own police force, though it was not compulsory. Chichester City Police and Arundel Borough Police were formed in 1836 but in 1889, they were amalgamated into the new West Sussex Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was formed on April 4, 1857, and grew after the Local Government Act 1888 ruled that boroughs with less than 10,000 people were not required to have their own police force.

Pictures from Alan Moore's collection on show at his 2023 exhibition, A History of West Sussex Constabulary 1857 to 1967

West Sussex Record Office holds the West Sussex Constabulary archive, which includes a wealth of documents and information, but former policeman Alan Moore has also gathered a huge amount of information, photographs, badges, medals and period uniforms, and for the third year running, will be putting his personal collection on public display.

A History of West Sussex Constabulary 1857 to 1967 will be on display in The Old Court Room at the Council House, North Street, Chichester, from February 23 to 28, 10am to 4pm, except Sunday, and admission is free.

Alan said: "This year is special to me, as I will have completed 56 years in public service. Although I am retired, I still carry out duties such as Neighbourhood Watch and Community Speedwatch in north Chichester. I am hoping for a record attendance in 2024."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan has been collecting police memorabilia for years but his serious research began about seven years ago. He has collected pictures from eBay and auctions, as well as receiving some direct contributions, and has gathered hundreds of pages of information.

Pictures from Alan Moore's collection on show at his 2023 exhibition, A History of West Sussex Constabulary 1857 to 1967