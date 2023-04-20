Former Worthing policeman Alan Moore has been collecting police memorabilia for years and the second annual exhibition, A History of West Sussex Constabulary 1857 to 1967, at The Old Court Room in The Council House, Chichester, includes fascinating information, pictures and memorabilia.
Mr Moore said there was a good turnout, including a visit from the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Andy Bliss, who was a Chief Constable, expected this afternoon. What he enjoyed most, he said, was chatting to people about their memories and collecting new information for his collection.
Among the many memories and pictures about the Chichester district is the retirement of Chief Constable Captain George Drummond from the West Sussex Constabulary in 1912. His retirement was celebrated with a cricket match at Priory Park in Chichester.
Captain A.S. Williams was appointed the new Chief Constable and he introduced changes to the uniform, including the replacement of helmets for flat caps.
The headquarters of West Sussex Constabulary was relocated to Chichester from Horsham in 1922.
A Chichester case that remains unsolved to this day is the murder of 11-year-old Vera Hoad, who failed to return home on February 25, 1924, after her music lesson. An extensive search was made but without success. Her body was found three days later in a field just near to North Lodge at Graylingwell. She had been assaulted and murdered.
The scene was visited by the Chief Constable and Superintendent Brett from Chichester Police Station. A major investigation commenced, assisted by detectives from New Scotland Yard.
All the inmates at Graylingwell as well as soldiers from the Chichester Barracks were eliminated from the investigation. Police enquiries failed to identify who the killer was and the case remains unsolved.