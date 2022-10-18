AbbaMania

A spokesman said: “ABBAMANIA’s widely acclaimed tribute to ABBA is a sensational two-hour show featuring record-breaking and timeless hits from Waterloo to Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Fernando and Chiquitita all of which will have you dancing in the aisles. So dust off your platforms, put on flares and come along and enjoy an unforgettable night with ABBAMANIA. The band and vocalists aim for audiences to experience how a live concert would have felt all those years ago, bringing you the best in vocals, musicianship and musical arrangements.

"This show has been running since 1999 and is the longest-running ABBA tribute concert in the world.

"ABBAMANIA features all of ABBA’s most memorable hits including Waterloo (the Eurovision song contest winner 1974), Dancing Queen (a hit in the charts and many movie sound tracks), Take a Chance, Money Money Money, Chiquitita, Voulez Vous and The Winner Takes it All, to name a few.”

Tickets priced £27.50 are available at from the box office on 01293 553636 and hawth.co.uk.

Also coming up at Crawley’s Hawth is the Hawth half-term workshop: Halloween Week Spooky Spectacular (Monday-Friday, October 24-28, 10.30am-3.30pm.

“A spokesman said: “Do you love Halloween? Want to perform in a spooky Hocus Pocus-inspired performance? Interested in performing, lighting and set design or want to learn stage and special effects makeup? Then this October Half Term workshop week is for you!

"Come and join in all the Youth Theatre fun as we explore script, songs and sorcery to entrance the audience.

“It will be a week of theatrical fun, offering the opportunity for ages eight-18 to bring some famous spooky characters to life! The week ends with a performance for family and friends on the Friday afternoon.”