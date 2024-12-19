Adventures of spirited Edwardian woman uncovered as truth behind 'lost' photo albums is revealed

Eva Castelli was fun and sociable, she liked to drive fast – too fast – and she loved to travel, climbing glaciers in the Edwardian era and picnicking on mountains.

She had many adventures as a young woman, while later in her life, she devoted her time to helping pilgrims visiting Lourdes, as well as going on many pilgrimages herself with the Catholic Association.

Researcher Leigh Lawson from Broadwater has been tracing the story of Eva's life after being asked to help investigate the owner of five albums that were found by Christine Elson among her late brother's possessions.

The photographs had nothing to do with Christine or her brother - it is believed they were left behind in a loft in Worthing and then went with him when he moved to a new address.

Thanks to hours of work, Leigh was able to trace Eva's granddaughter Janet Wilson and the pair have become friends, sharing what they know of her adventures.

Janet said: "Eva was definitely a fun person. My grandmother, I remember, loved life. She had a lucky life. She did not need to work, so her life was just social, friends, cousins, bridge, golf and horse racing, and holidays, often visiting Bexhill and Europe."

Eva was born in Constantinople on April 24, 1883. She lived with her Irish mother Charlotte and her Italian father Ariston. She had two sisters, Lily (Elizabeth) and Sylvia, and the family had a flat in Constantinople as well as a family house on the island of Prinkipo.

Janet said: "I understand the family returned to the UK and lived originally in Wandsworth. Eva would have been about 12 years old."

The Castelli family was living in Putney when Eva took a trip to Switzerland in August 1901, at the age of 18. She visited Brussels, Mount Pilatus, the Rhone Glacier, Interlaken, the Eiger Glacier, Chamonix, the Sea of Ice Glacier and Geneva.

Pictures in the albums show her climbing glaciers in a long skirt and hobnail boots, being helped by a man pushing her up with a pole. They are incredible images of an Edwardian lady on adventures in Europe.

Eva was married in 1903 to Jules Houdret, whose family were from Belgium. They had their honeymoon in Switzerland, where they visited glaciers and enjoyed walking in the Alps.

Janet said: "Many of the pictures in the albums are with other members of the Castelli, Houdret and Cade family. I understand as Charlotte Castelli had family in Ireland, they were often visiting them, also the family in Belgium and Italy."

Leigh said three of the albums are family photographs, obviously Edwardian, and two are filled with souvenir postcards. The photographs were dirty and faded, and although there were some notes, very few were annotated.

She added: "I realised one of them had a name, Eva Castelli, which was interesting, and it just went from there. There are a lot of really informal pictures, where they are having such fun."

The Houdret family set up home in Wimbledon and Eva had three children, Denis born September 1904, Maurice born April 1909 and Elizabeth, known as Betty, in May 1915.

There are photos taken in Bexhill in 1904, when Eva was pregnant with her first child.

Leigh said: "I wonder if it was unusual to take a photograph of a pregnant woman in those days. I see that pregnancy did not prevent Eva from scrambling on to a rocky ruin. How wonderful, that does show her spirit, doesn't it?"

Janet, Betty's daughter, said her grandparents led a very social life and her grandmother would regularly attend horse racing at Kempton and Sandown, also skiing at St Moritz.

"She also learned to drive and when the family eventually moved to Belvedere Grove in Wimbledon, she was well known for driving too fast and taking risks," she added.

"She would regularly play bridge and in Wimbledon, she had a nanny for the children and servants to cook and clean.

"Later in her life, she was involved with helping pilgrims going to Lourdes, and went on many pilgrimages with the Catholic Association."

Jules died in May 1951 at the age of 68. Leigh has discovered Eva was still living in Belvedere Grove when she made her will in January 1957 at the age of 73.

Janet's parents were living in Worthing and by 1962, Eva had moved down, too, to be near them. She lived at 34 St Lawrence Avenue with Denis. He died in January 1971 at the age of 66.

The electoral roll shows Eva was living in Mill Road, Worthing, by February 1972, when she was 88. As 25 other names are listed at the same address, Leigh thinks this was probably at a care home.

Eva died on July 27, 1973, and she is buried at Durrington Cemetery, next to her son Denis.

Leigh continues to research Eva's photographs and has just solved another puzzle. She had been unable to decipher Eva's writing underneath photos of a trip to the races in 1902.

Leigh explained: "I identified the photograph taken in front of the Glenbrook Club and assumed that the races Eva mentions to be boat races. Having found the Facebook page Irish Rowing Archives, I sent them a message and the photographs. Kieran immediately replied with a photograph of Cork Rowing Club, which would have been known locally as the Glenbrook Club and you can tell that it is the same place. He pointed out that 'the races' were more likely horse races, as rowing events are more usually called regattas.

"He contacted a Glenbrook local, who has explained that the name is Cummeen, which is near Carrigilan, and known for point-to-point races. On modern maps, this appears as Commeen, it is only just over six miles from Glenbrook.

"I have now found references to the Cummeen Races in the Cork newspapers, including a man who was injured at the races and was taken to Carrigaline for medical treatment. The report of a fox hunt in the Cork Examiner on December 16, 1903, mentions the Cummeen Cross and the hill 'well known to the section of the public that become acquainted with the Cummeen races every Whit Monday'."

One of the mysteries still to be solved involves a vehicle with a Wimbledon number plate. There is a series of undated photos mounted on loose pages taken from an album.

Leigh said: "I believe the first four could be taken on the same day. The same car is parked outside A.S. Maynard's furnishing shop at East Grinstead.

"In one photo, there is a man wearing a black mourning armband. He appears in another photo sitting on the beach at Étretat, still wearing the armband.

"I would love to know where the mystery photo was taken, the machinery and ramp intrigue me. I feel it could be something to do with a moving bridge over a river or a chain ferry. Someone has suggested it might be France."

The photo albums were likely stored in the loft in St Lawrence Avenue and remained there for many years after the house was sold. They were then taken by Christine's brother and his wife when they moved on, and again put into the loft.

1 . Eva Castelli Eva climbing in 1903 Photo: Leigh Lawson / Janet Wilson

2 . Eva Castelli Showing how Eva loved to have fun, tug-o-war on board a ship in 1908 Photo: Leigh Lawson / Janet Wilson

3 . Eva Castelli Climbing an icy mountain in 1903 - with a little help from behind! Photo: Leigh Lawson / Janet Wilson

4 . Eva Castelli Climbing Mount Pilatus in August 1901, at the age of 18 Photo: Leigh Lawson / Janet Wilson