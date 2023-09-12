All change in Adur schools – back 15 years to a double celebration at Shoreham Beach as primary is launched

​​It was all change in Adur schools 15 years ago – and one in particular made a big deal of it, hosting a grand celebration for children and staff.

When the district's schools for younger children opened their doors for the autumn term in September 2008, it was their first time as primary schools since the 1970s. The previous year, West Sussex County Council decided to shake-up the first and middle school system in Adur by changing the age of transfer to senior school to 11 from 12.

So rather than going to first school from the age of four to eight and then transferring to a middle school from eight to 12, the new system meant pupils would attend a primary school from four to 11. This shake-up saw some schools close and merge with neighbouring schools, some be given new names and logos, and some be rebuilt or extended.

Perhaps the biggest change was for Manor Hall First and Manor Hall Middle in Manor Hall Road, Southwick, and Fishersgate First schools. The county council wanted to close Fishersgate First and merge it with the two Manor Hall schools on one site. But following a successful campaign by staff, parents and the community Fishersgate First became part of the new Eastbrook Primary site.

Kingston Buci First School in Middle Road, Shoreham, closed and merged with Buckingham Middle on its existing site in Buckingham Road to become Buckingham Park Primary School. Shoreham First School was extended to become Swiss Gardens Primary School in Shoreham. Holmbush First School in Hawkins Crescent became Holmbush Primary School.

St Nicolas and St Mary’s Church of England First and Middle in Eastern Avenue became St Nicolas and St Mary’s Church of England Primary, while St Peter’s RC Primary remained the same. Glebe Middle School in Southwick became Glebe Primary.

Shoreham Beach First School in Shingle Road became Shoreham Beach Primary School and it was here that the youngsters were able to celebrate the new beginning in style, with a host of events on Friday, October 3, 2008. It was a double celebration, as the school had a successful Ofsted inspection earlier in the year and the report later judged Shoreham Beach Primary to be an 'outstanding school that gives pupils an excellent start to their education'.

The day's events started with a special harvest assembly. Invited guests arrived at midday for a tour of the new school and pupils later provided musical entertainment. Head teacher Sarah Searle-Barnes said at the time: "It was great fun. We had lots of guests and VIPs come for lunch, and we had a special assembly, with the year-three and four samba band performing."

Pupils also donned celebration hats and marked the event by releasing blue balloons, each of which had wishes for the school’s future attached to them.

1 . Shoreham Beach Primary School The balloons go up at as pupils celebrate the school's new name Photo: Stephen Goodger S40114H8

2 . Shoreham Beach Primary School Staff and pupils gathered on the school field to watch the balloons Photo: Stephen Goodger S40116H8

3 . Shoreham Beach Primary School Harry Hemsley enjoying the celebrations Photo: Stephen Goodger S40120H8

4 . Shoreham Beach Primary School Pupils taking part in the Shake Rattle and Roll concert Photo: Stephen Goodger S40122H8