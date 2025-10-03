Association celebrates 100 years of supporting West Sussex growers

Now, as it celebrates its 100th year, the WSGA is widely recognised as a vital driver of the horticulture sector and is inspiring future generations of growers and sector leaders to safeguard the industry’s future.

The WSGA, which is a specialist horticultural branch of the NFU, represents more than 50 businesses which employ, in total, more than 10,000 people, contributing more than £1bn a year to the economy.

WSGA member businesses supply a large proportion of the UK’s tomatoes, peppers, herbs, lettuce, soft fruit and ornamental plants.

Many of these businesses are family-owned and long-established and several operate on an international scale.

WSGA Chair Richard Hopkins said: “I am proud to see the WSGA reach its 100th anniversary milestone.

“The WSGA is an active and engaged association, in a stronger position now than it has been for many years.

“With a very local focus we can build strong relationships with local policy makers and schools and colleges to deliver a bright future for horticulture in West Sussex.”

The WSGA was established in 1925, seven years after the end of the First World War.

The West Sussex town of Worthing, with its unique coastal climate, fertile soils and pioneering growers, had already become nationally renowned for commercial glasshouse cultivation by the late 19th century.

There had been huge demand for homegrown produce during the First World War.

A government order was put into place to ensure that the majority of glasshouses were used to produce tomatoes.

As the War ended, growers recognised the need to modernise the industry.

Grower organisations were formed, all working to promote homegrown produce and drive improvements in the industry.

In 1925, NFU President Rowland R Robbins met with the President of the Federation of British Growers (FBG) and together they formed a central committee for fruit, vegetables and glass houses, with Arthur Linfield Jnr as chair of the glasshouse sub-committee.

In 1927, West Sussex and Lea Valley Growers joined the NFU and the name changed to National Farmers’ Union (Worthing and West Sussex Growers) and in 1966 it officially became the West Sussex Growers’ Association, as it is known today.

The WSGA steered its members through some of the biggest events in history and helped them be at the forefront of major technological advancements that have changed the world as we know it.

Many WSGA members can trace their family ancestry to settlers who arrived in West Sussex through the Land Settlement Agreement (LSA), which was instrumental in shaping the county into the centre of horticultural excellence that it is today.

Established in 1934 during the Great Depression, the LSA was a government initiative aimed at resettling and training unemployed workers from industrial areas.

The majority of horticultural settlers grew lettuce crops, in winter, tomato or flower crops in the summer and chrysanthemums in the autumn.

The outbreak of the Second World War in 1939 led to a shift in the government’s focus onto wartime production, defence and the military effort and new settlement schemes were put on hold.

The conflict caused severe labour shortages in rural areas, as most young men had joined the military.

Smallholdings had been established for families, including former soldiers from the First World War. As the government moved to a new phase after the Second World War, it required new tenants to have qualifications and prior experience.

By 1983, the LSA had ceased to exist and its estates were dissolved and privatised.

For West Sussex, the LSA was instrumental in helping aspiring growers to gain access to land and resources that would otherwise have been out of reach.

Its emphasis on shared learning, quality standards and economic sustainability gave many growers a secure foundation to build long-term businesses and a number of them still remain today.

The 1960s was a decade of optimism, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Thanks to the support of the LSA, many families had flocked to West Sussex and several growers from the county became prominent industry figures.

The industry was characterised by community spirit and comradery among growers and for the Worthing and West Sussex branch of the NFU, it was a highly social era.

But trouble arrived in the form of the Big Freeze of 1963.

Relentless snow hit from Boxing Day 1962 until the end of March, with temperatures plummeting to below -20 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest winter on record since 1740, with snowfall rising to six metres in some areas of West Sussex and the ground remained frozen for three months.

Snow piled high on the top of glasshouses creating total darkness in nurseries and the frozen ground prevented the growth of many crops and the harvesting of others.

The scarcity of fresh salad across the country caused the price of lettuce to surge, and many growers who had spent the winter wondering if their business will survive, ended up benefitting greatly.

The year 1965 saw the launch of the NFU’s annual British Growers Look Ahead Conference, with the inaugural conference held at Worthing Assembly Halls.

The conference grew over the years and served as a catalyst for growers to come together to discuss new ideas around issues including growth, education, research, marketing and innovation.

Innovation arrived in a big way in 1967 when the first computer ever to be used in European horticulture made its debut at Frampton’s Nurseries in West Sussex.

At the time Frampton’s was one of the largest propagators of chrysanthemums in the world.

A state-of-the-art IBM computer was purchased to record and categorise cuttings, oversee the production schedule and logged the ordering and delivery of products to customers.

The computer was larger than an average sized family car, and so heavy it had to be installed by a crane.

The development hit national news headlines.

Minister for Agriculture Cledwyn Hughes attended to formally commemorate the introduction of the technology, famously stating at the time he did not believe there was a need for computers in horticulture.

The computer at Frampton’s was later used to trial the new Value Added Tax (VAT) system before it was launched, leading to adoption of the system we have today.

The horticulture sector was significantly hit by trade wars with the Netherlands in the late 1970s early 1980s.

This was sparked by Dutch government subsidies to encourage growers to transition away from traditional energy sources, with vast quantities of natural gas being produced from its national reserves, giving Dutch growers huge advantages over their British competition.

Imports of Dutch tomatoes rose from 22,000 tonnes in the first half of 1978 to more than 45,000 tonnes in the first half of 1981, leading British growers to call for government action to save the tomato industry.

British growers marched on Parliament to demand that supermarkets stop sourcing Dutch tomatoes.

The slogan ‘If it’s Dutch, don’t touch!’ was born and the movement, led by former WSGA President Anthony Mitchell travelled as far as Brussels with placards demanding action.

Over time, the subsidies from the Dutch government began to diminish, but this came too late for some British growers, who were forced to close.

The Great Storm of 1987 was one of the most significant moments of the WSGA’s history.

Many will remember meteorologist Michael Fish infamously stating in his BBC forecast, “A woman reportedly phoned the BBC and said she heard there was a hurricane on the way. Well, if you’re watching, don’t worry, there isn’t.”

But of course, he was wrong.

Thursday, October 15, 1987 began as a relatively normal day in West Sussex.

The weather was mild, warm even for mid-October.

Forecasts had predicted the storm would pass far south of the southern coast of England.

It was at 1.35am on October 16 that the warning was issued to the Ministry of Defence, indicating the storm could have consequences so severe, that the military may need to be called in to assist civil authorities.

West Sussex and its surrounding counties were among the worst affected.

Constant windspeeds of more than 80mph battered communities for four hours.

Across the UK, more than 15 million trees were felled.

Eighteen people sadly lost their lives.

WSGA members saw entire crops destroyed. Glasshouses lay in ruin. Telephone pylons were smashed to pieces and left lying in roads.

In a pre-internet era, losing telephone service was catastrophic for businesses.

Grower John Hall, who became WSGA chair in 1991, recalls having to install a state-of-the-art car phone to communicate with Dutch contractors and suppliers in order to continue operations.

Several businesses were forced to close, while other nurseries collaborated to survive.

Another landmark day for the WSGA came on November 15, 1991 when WSGA Chair John Hall met with Prime Minister John Major and Agriculture Minister John Gummer at 10 Downing Street.

The was the first time the WSGA had been invited to discuss a major political issue directly with parliamentarians.

Mr Hall recalled: “I was fortunate enough to sit directly opposite the Prime Minister. He was engaging and we talked about all aspects of the industry.

“It was a great opportunity to remind the government of the important contribution growers in our area were making.

“Although I was a tomato grower, I was there to represent the views of WSGA and the wider horticultural industry.”

The WSGA continues to work with the NFU in promoting horticulture, representing a wide range of businesses involved in crop protection, ornamental horticulture and food production.

From cut flowers to ornamental plants, to salad crops and herbs, the sector is a major employer and key contributor to the local and national economy.

The WSGA continues to be a crucial advocate for its members, with a particular focus on seasonal labour, energy efficiency and sustainability.

A forward-thinking organisation, the WSGA is supporting automation in horticulture through government-backed 5G and digital innovation projects, collaborating with technology firms and educational organisations to implement smart technologies.

WSGA Chair Richard Hopkins said inspiring and supporting the next generation of growers is vital to ensuring a bright future for horticulture in West Sussex.

He said: “Working closely with the NFU, we have a clear vision on what we want to achieve.

“Our goal is to ensure that every secondary school child in West Sussex is aware of the major industry that exists on their doorstep and the wide range of exciting career opportunities in the horticulture sector.

“We have members in front of more than 5,000 school children every year and, last year, we launched a new pilot apprenticeship scheme, which has potential to expand and make a real impact.”

The WSGA has had a major role in ensuring that, today, West Sussex is home to a quarter of the nation’s glasshouses.

NFU Horticulture and Potatoes Board Chair, and WSGA member, Martin Emmett said: “From its origins in the early development of the greenhouse sector around Worthing to the progressive businesses now operating on the Sussex coastal plain, the WSGA has always represented growers in the vanguard of UK horticulture.

“This specialist branch of the NFU provides a unique focal point, enabling collaborative action between different sectors of horticulture on issues of local and national importance.

“I have personally benefited from the comprehensive discussions at the executive committee and enjoy seeing the next generation of professionals now becoming more engaged.”

