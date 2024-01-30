Beast from the East: Storms colliding brought snow to the Chichester area six years ago

The Beast from the East brought a cold wave to the UK in February 2018 and, at first, it seemed our district had avoided the worst of it, with only a dusting of snow.

But then Storm Emma collided with the Siberian weather front dubbed The Beast from the East in early March and heavier snow covered the area.

It was milder in Sussex and caused less travel disruption than most of the UK, so there was a happy atmosphere and readers took the opportunity to snap photos of their families, pets and the scenes around their homes.

Bognor Regis residents were definitely able to see the fun side, taking to the town’s parks for sledging and to the seafront to capture beautiful images of the historic bandstand.

There were also magical scenes in Midhurst, with sledging along the pavement as the town centre disappeared under a coat of frosty white, snowball fights and walks in the wintry scenes.

Petworth Park saw many dog walkers turn out for a snowy stroll through the famous grounds and visitors to Cowdray Ruins enjoyed a spectacular view of the heritage site.

