Across two albums, the postcard collection features composite pictures of towns and villages in Sussex and across the UK. Every county in England is represented, bar two – Leicestershire and Rutland, and there are also postcards from Scotland and Wales.

Greetings From Worthing comes with five pictures, showing Marine Parade and the pier entrance, Marine Parade and the beach, Beach House Park, The Gardens in Marine Parade, and the pier and lido.

The promenade is packed with people and it is lovely to see all the old cars and buses along the seafront. The Gardens are the lawns and flowerbeds in front of Heene Terrace.

The Goring-by-Sea postcard features The Sands, the bathing beach, a beach view looking to Ferring, St John's Parade and 'Roundabout'.

You can make out Gillett's and other old shops in the parade in Alinora Crescent. The landmark shown as 'Roundabout' is the one at the top of Sea Lane, with The Mulberry in the background.

A tree-lined Willowhayne Avenue with horses trotting along features in the Angmering-on-Sea postcard, along with the sands, Sea Road, Sea Lane and the South Strand Hotel.

There are two postcards for East Preston. The monochrome one shows North Lane, the church, two pictures of the village and the interior of East Preston Church. The colour one has the same picture of the church and North Lane, plus Forge House and two different pictures of the village.

Glorious gardens, swans on the River Arun and the sandy beach feature on the Littlehampton postcard, which is dated July 1965.

The colour Arundel postcard features Arundel Castle, swans on Swanbourne Lake, the River Arun, High Street and St Philip Neri – now known as Arundel Cathedral.

There is also a postcard of Sussex Windmills showing Clayton Mills near Hassocks, Rottingdean, Patcham and High Salvington, one of the South Downs with Worthing, Brighton, Chanctonbury Ring, Cuckmere Valley, Poynings, and Beautiful West Sussex featuring Henfield, Worthing, Lancing College, Horsham, Shoreham, Cowfold, Hurstpierpoint, Wisborough Green and Stopham Bridge.

A SussexWorld reader from Slindon started collecting the postcards at the age of 11 and continued until he went to work in South Africa at the age of 23.

The collection began with postcards of Rye and Battle, purchased in 1953 when he was living in Bexhill. The early ones were monochrome or with a brown tint and the first coloured postcard in the collection was of Bexhill and even that showed only blue.

On instructions from his wife, he has been told to dispose of 80 years of 'nerdy interests and collections', including the two albums containing more than 450 composite postcards of different towns and villages, including more than 100 of Sussex and Kent.

They were collected between 1953 and 1964, when his very patient father would pull up his two-door Hillman Husky when passing through any unrepresented village for him to spend his 3d at the local stationers.

He is happy to give the albums to anyone prepared to collect them from Slindon in exchange for an agreed donation to St Wilfrid's Hospice in Bosham. The postcard albums would need to be collected from Slindon and, preferably, kept together. To express an interest, telephone 01243 814428.

1 . Postcards collection Greetings From Worthing comes with five pictures, showing Marine Parade and the pier entrance, Marine Parade and the beach, Beach House Park, The Gardens in Marine Parade, and the pier and lido Photo: Submitted

2 . Postcards collection Glorious gardens, swans on the River Arun and the sandy beach feature on the Littlehampton postcard, which is dated July 1965 Photo: Submitted

3 . Postcards collection There are two postcards for East Preston. The monochrome one shows North Lane, the church, two pictures of the village and the interior of East Preston Church. Photo: Submitted

4 . Postcards collection There are two postcards for East Preston. The colour one has the same picture of the church and North Lane, plus Forge House and two different pictures of the village. Photo: Submitted