Burgers to blouses: How Chichester's iconic Corn Exchange has changed over the years

The Grade II* listed Corn Exchange during its stint as a McDonald's restaurant

The Grade II* listed building was built in the early 1830s when it began its life as a places for farmers to trade corn, wheat and other wares.

Residents were first entertained beneath the building’s Doric columns when minstrels began performing there in the 1880s and only a few decades later entertainment was the site’s sole function.

It was used as a cinema for the best part of the 20th century until its final showing in 1980, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, according to cinematreasures.org.

The ornate structure later found itself home to the golden arches when McDonald’s opened its doors in the late eighties and spent about a decade flogging Big Macs and Happy Meals until the fast food chain closed down in the early noughties, moving the burger business to sites at Chichester Gate and Portfield Roundabout.

In November 2005, Next moved into the building where it remained for six years.

New Look, which was based across the road at the time, swiftly moved into the building in December last year, sparking a domino effect as Sports Direct moved into the fashion outlets former West Street site.