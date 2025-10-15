Bus enthusiast creates unique pictorial record of Southdown services in West Sussex in the 1970s and early 1980s

Paul Landymore has produced three self-published bus booklets with colour photos showing Southdown buses in West Sussex in the 1970s and early 1980s.

It is a unique collection showing the buses in service in all weathers, including snow and floods.

Paul said: "The photos were all taken by me and reflect in a personal way the gradual decline of Southdown's bus service in rural West Sussex into the early 1980s.

"They show the lush Southdown apple green and cream livery on its buses, succumbing to the corporate National Bus Company green, as NBC's new 'bus of the future’, the Leyland National, began to replace familiar PD3s and Leopards.

"The emphasis of the photos is on the location of the bus rather than the bus itself. They show the many changes in the final years of Southdown's 70 years.

"Most of the bus drivers I encountered were very helpful in letting me hop off and then hop back on the bus so I could take a photo of the bus in a rural location. Then I had to check if the destination blind was correct and to show the 'via' points on buses that had them.

"Many of the photographs were taken with a simple Kodak Instamatic camera during my teenage years, hence the quality is not always good. The photographs were taken out and about at different locations along the various routes. Some of the locations over the years have altered considerably, making some of the photographs historically interesting."

His first booklet, A Taste of Southdown in the 1970s, is currently out of stock but 2nd Taste of Southdown in the 1970s and A 3rd Taste of Southdown are available to purchase individually at £7.90 or £15 for both.

The second booklet takes the routes geographically in a clockwise direction, starting with buses to Horsham. This includes services from Petworth and Pulborough via Billingshurst, and from Storrington, with a brief look at a few other rural routes.

Heading south to Worthing, the second chapter covers routes westwards via Angmering village and Angmering-on-Sea to Arundel. Additional summer routes of the 1970s at Arundel are also included.

The final section looks at routes towards Bognor Regis and Chichester, including rural routes from Chichester to Oving, Almodington, Compton, East Marden and East Dean, before finally reaching Midhurst and Petersfield.

The third booklet looks at eight Southdown services that were featured in the first booklet. The service numbers reflect the changes introduced on January 26, 1975, using the '2xx' series.

The first chapter starts with services 231 and 232 in the Littlehampton area, then looks at service 270 from Arundel to Burpham, 279 from Storrington to Angmering Green, 278 from Ford to Pulborough via Arundel, the 222 Arundel circular, 288 from Kirdford to Chichester, 267 from Chichester to Petworth and 201 from Worthing to Midhurst, including Pulborough and Petworth.

Paul said: "The Brighton-Worthing-Petersfield corridor is particularly interesting. Some discrepancies became evident regarding the correct day of the month of some events. I am grateful for the access I had to John Allpress's thorough research on the history of Southdown services."

Southdown became part of the National Bus Company on January 1, 1969. It withdrew many rural services in November 1971, leading to the closure of garages such as Littlehampton, Petworth and Pulborough.

Phased changes and cutbacks continued in the next decade, affecting Chichester and Bognor Regis in March 1980, Horsham in August 1980 and Worthing and Littlehampton in June 1981.

The deregulation of bus services in Britain on October 26, 1986, meant non-commercial services were withdrawn, although local authorities were able to replace these buses.

Southdown was privatised in October 1987 by a management buyout and sold to Stagecoach in August 1989.

Booklets can be purchased via email to [email protected] with a name and address for postage. Any one booklet is £7.90, two booklets £15, to include post and packaging. Send the remittance to Nat West Bank, a/c: Paul Landymore, sort code 60-23-05, account number, reference your name.

1 . A Taste of Southdown The 288 from Kirdford to Chichester in September 1979, pausing near the start of its journey Photo: Paul Landymore

2 . A Taste of Southdown Two passengers alight the 222 by the post office in Slindon, the last village on the anti-clockwise circular Arundel route Photo: Paul Landymore

3 . A Taste of Southdown A snowy scene in Coldwaltham, just off the A29, as the 278 heads from Chichester to Arundel in January 1979 Photo: Paul Landymore

4 . A Taste of Southdown The 223 from Storrington to Midhurst one Sunday in July 1983 Photo: Paul Landymore