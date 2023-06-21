Celebrating 10 years of Splashpoint Leisure Centre, Worthing's swimming pool with something for everyone

Ten years of swimming and gym sessions at the award-winning Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Worthing are being celebrated this month.

It was long awaited as a replacement for the popular Aquarena swimming pool and at the time, plans for the leisure centre were hailed as the most important decision for the town in decades. All the work finally came to fruition in June 2013, with the official opening of Splashpoint Leisure Centre by Paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

The new swimming pool was to make a real difference to Worthing, with a catchment area across to Shoreham and as far as Horsham boosting visitor numbers. As operator South Downs Leisure celebrates the anniversary with the planting of ten shrubs by the GoodGym, we take a look back at the construction and controversy surrounding the development of the new pool.

Concept designs were sought in 2009 and the planning application was registered in June 2010. Soon, firms across the area began bidding for major contracts at Worthing’s long-awaited multi-million-pound swimming pool. The replacement for the ageing Aquarena, in Brighton Road, remained unnamed as contractors started preliminary works alongside the existing pool. According to Worthing Borough Council, there were more than 100 tenders, ranging from bids for general electrical systems installation to specialist building services for the new leisure centre, costing a total of £19.7million.

Architects Wilkinson Eyre’s contemporary glass-fronted design was broadly welcomed but concerns were expressed about the failure to secure a 50m pool, which would qualify it for Olympic usage. This followed early controversy when previous plans to site the new pool at Teville Gate had to be withdrawn, as financial agreements could not be reached. After the hoardings went up, Creative Waves organised a massive community art project, inspired by the town’s heritage. Hundreds of people of all ages worked together on a 40-metre mural over two days.

The new main pool was, however, to feature an innovative moveable-height floor, costing £475,000. This ensured it reached the 2m depth required to comply with regulations for competitive sport. As well as the six-lane, 25m main pool, designs featured a separate 12m diving pool, family splash pool, café and treatment rooms. Alongside the leisure centre were improvements to the seafront, including a new beach volleyball court and the Gull Island play area.

A competition to name the new building was held in 2012 and the winners, sisters Caitlin and Lois Hedger from Durrington, came up with Splashpoint Leisure Centre. Mum Vicky Hedger said at the time: "They learned to swim at the Aquarena. Their naming inspiration came from their love of roller skating at Splash Point and splashing around in the pool."

So what did our British gold medallist think of it? Ellie said: "I hope it will help inspire future generations to get into swimming and that was what London 2012 was all about." What really impressed her and her mum Val was the fact the pool had something for everyone – in fact Val said it was the nicest pool she had come across which caters for everyone.

1 . Splashpoint Leisure Centre Brighton Dolphins Synchro Team putting on a display at the official opening of Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Worthing by Paralympian Ellie Simmonds Photo: Liz Pearce / Sussex World

2 . Splashpoint Leisure Centre Ten shrubs have been planted outside Splashpoint Leisure Centre by the GoodGym to celebrate ten years Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

3 . Splashpoint Leisure Centre Side by side, the Aquarena and the new Splashpoint Leisure Centre in April 2013 Photo: Stephen Goodger / Sussex World

4 . Splashpoint Leisure Centre Official opening of Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Worthing by Paralympian Ellie Simmonds Photo: Liz Pearce / Sussex World