The team of volunteers is proudly promoting awareness of the struggles and triumphs, embracing diversity and fostering a sense of community in the heart of Chichester.

For organisers Melissa Hamilton, a transgender woman, and Dawn Gracie, an experienced event host, it is the culmination of years of hard work. They first identified the need for a large-scale inclusive Pride event, similar to other towns and cities, in 2018.

The seed had been sown the year before by teenagers taking part in the National Citizen Service programme. They organised Chichester’s first Pride in July 2017, supported by Chichester University.

The NCS group, all aged between 15 and 17 years old, set about creating the LGBT+ event after they did a poll of people in the city on issues that needed addressing in the area. Transgender inspirational speaker Sophie Cook gave the team of 15 young people huge support.

Tara Lewry from Bognor Regis, who was 16 at the time, said: "I felt it was really uplifting, because something like that had never been done in this area before. To do an event like that and raise awareness, it was really quite heart-warming.”

Picking up the mantle, Melissa and Dawn set about planning a Pride to be proud of, partly inspired by the closure of The Bush Inn, Chichester’s only gay pub at the time.

A committee was formed and plans were in place for a big event in 2020. Sadly, it was two more years before the inaugural Pride festival could take place, thanks to Covid stopping it in its tracks.

Battling varying rules and lockdowns, the Pride committee was at least able to set up Zoom meetings for the LGBTQ+ community to connect with others and find out what support was available.

The first official Chichester Pride event was a free digital video launch on June 1, 2021, paying tribute to charities and groups supporting the community throughout the pandemic.

A feature video was made public on the first day of Pride month, with notable acts from the world of drag, together with interviews looking at how local charities and community groups had coped with the challenge.

Then in September 2021, Chichester Pride was able to go on parade, after Richard Plowman, the former mayor of Chichester, fulfilled his pandemic promise by hosting a free 'thank-you’ party at Priory Park.

Over the Rainbow celebrated the achievements of St Richard’s Hospital staff and all the other frontline workers. Mr Plowman led the colourful parade as town crier, followed by a samba band, Chichester Pride, Chichester's Covid-19 award winners, a large contingency of NHS and frontline workers and many local groups.

The first large-scale Chichester Pride festival took place at Chichester College on May 28, 2022. It was a feel-good afternoon featuring a full stage show with drag acts.

In May 2023, the second year of Chichester Pride returned bigger and better, with a day full of music, dance and fun-filled activities at Chichester College. The highlight was the main stage, showcasing exceptional talent.

Finally, all the hopes and dreams came to fruition and the first proper Pride parade took place in May 2024, a landmark moment for Chichester.

The organising committee had always intended for there to be a parade and finally, in the third year of the Chichester Pride festival, it was time.

The action moved to the city centre to ensure maximum visibility for the LBGT+ community, a big, noisy celebration for all from Priory Park to the Market Cross and on to Chichester Cathedral.

Chichester Pride has become a cherished city fixture and long may it continue.

1 . Chichester Pride Chichester's first LGBT+ Pride event, organised by an NCS group Photo: Steve Robards SR1716927

2 . Chichester Pride event Sophie Cook with Lily Ayling at Chichester's first Pride event, organised by an NCS group Photo: Steve Robards SR1716933

3 . Chichester Pride Town crier Richard Plowman at Chichester Pride in May 2022 Photo: Derek Martin DM22051157a