Firefighters were once again called in after a significant increase in rainfall caused the River Lavant to burst its banks, submerging The Hornet and New Park Road.

Westgate Centre, which was used as an evacuation point in case of natural disaster, was surrounded by ‘a lake’, Goodwood Airfield was swamped and neighbouring towns and villages, including Bosham, Fishbourne, Lavant and Singleton, were all under water too.

The water was eight-foot deep in some places, and West Sussex fire services received 500 calls in just a few hours.

Freeman Hardy and Willis in East Street sold 100 pairs of Wellington boots in just one day, and had to phone through for a rush delivery.

In The Hornet, where the flooding was particularly bad, there was plenty of ‘war-time spirit’ despite the difficulties.

Shopworkers banded together to keep the water away from their properties and those who could made trays of tea for fire crews.

Seven-year-old Philip Swan – whose parents ran the Eastgate Pub in The Hornet – was injured in his selfless attempt to help out.

Moments after asking fire crews if they would like a hot drink, he was struck by a car and knocked 12-feet in the air. Thankfully, he was allowed home after one night in St. Richard’s Hospital where he was treated for cuts, bruises and shock.

He was thanked with a tour of the fire station and the chance to meet the county fire officer.

The late Richard Williamson, the Observer’s much-loved nature expert, told of how the floods were a positive thing for some, as new homes were provided for wildlife visitors.

A black swan – thought to have escaped Arundel’s Wildfowl and Wetland Centre – was spotted in Amberley, and Arun Valley’s population of Snipe grew from 20 to 500.

By banding together and adopting a good sense of humour and positive attitude, residents coped well with the event despite it being described as Chichester’s ‘worst flooding disaster for 130 years’.

