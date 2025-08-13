Perhaps the most controversial year was 2013, when Chichester Street Art Festival was created by Neil Lawson Baker. This outdoor gallery saw 14 giant public murals painted by some of the biggest names in international street art.

Flying in from around the world, including Brazil and South Africa, the artists set about brightening up Chichester’s city walls in their own unique style in May 2013.

Belgian street artist ROA, known for his monochrome animals and birds on buildings from New York to Warsaw, spent a weekend creating two feathered friends at the rear of Rowan House, the head office of estate agent Henry Adams, in Baffins Lane.

Simon Smith, partner of the firm, said it was inspirational to see how the painting developed over several days. He felt the festival brightened up different areas and brought people to the city to seek out the different creations.

Not everyone felt the same, however, and months of arguments followed, with varying views from councillors, residents and visitors.

Whipped & Baked, which opened in March 2013, was inspired by the festival. The building in Guildhall Street had been in the Stephens family for 40 years, originally run as a sweet shop, and the bakery continued with a grassroot, laidback and quirky vibe.

Inspired by all the street art in Chichester, Whipped & Baked set about creating its own, with Portsmouth-based artist Mister Samo painting a picture of a bird on the side wall, opposite Priory Park.

That did not go down well with Chichester District Council, which labelled this addition to the city’s art scene as 'poor quality'.

As officials threatened to seek to remove the art from the Grade II-listed building, residents pledged their support to save it. Art lovers launched a campaign by having their pictures taken with the mural and posting them online to show its local popularity.

The supporters' argument was that the painting brightened up an unoriginal wall which was not overlooked by any residential properties, so where was the harm?

It was said to be a temporary installation, as it was done in water soluble acrylic paint which would wash off in time. The campaigners won their case and the 'bit of whimsy' was allowed to stay.

All the art in the festival was painted with the permission of the building owners, as with the bakery's mural. Whipped & Baked ceased trading in Guildhall Street in April 2015 but the artwork remained on the wall.

The same could not be said for other street art festival pieces. A stunning blue fox painted by Hitnes had to be scrubbed because of pressure from a select group of city councillors.

Sara and Simon Cross, owners of the Grade II listed property in North Street, were reluctant to lose their painting as they was proud of it and said it had drawn thousands of visitors to the city.

They felt forced to bow to pressure from the outspoken councillors, as they did not want to upset anyone and they were selling the house anyway.

Richard Plowman, one of the councillors against the idea, said street art should not be ignored, as it was a conservation area.

Neil, who was executive chairman of The Chichester Art Trust, said the blue fox had been used by a number of schools to inspire their students. It had also drawn a great deal of interest from photographers, artists and the general public, coming from far and wide to see it.

The council pointed out it had allowed the festival to go ahead with the proviso that it was temporary, with artwork having to be removed after 12 weeks.

By September, the blue fox was still in situ and underneath was a note from an anonymous supporter, 'Painting over this piece of art would be a disgusting waste'. It was not to last long.

The following January, Neil was in the news again, thanks to his 9ft-high bronze sculpture named Nurture, depicting a mother and child.

This public art was unveiled in Church Square, Eastgate, by Barry Sampson, owner of Seaward Properties. As part of the development, he was required to commission and finance a public work of art.

Barry wanted a sculpture that would reflect his personal involvement in care, looking after autistic children. Regrettably, many likened it to Darth Vader.

Neil, who died in October 2022 aged 83, was one of the great champions of the arts in Chichester and for that, he will always be remembered.

1 . Chichester street art The giant blue fox that looked out over North Street, Chichester, in 2013 Photo: Louise Adams

2 . Chichester street art Belgian street artist ROA created these two feathered friends at the rear of Rowan House Photo: Louise Adams

3 . Chichester street art The dramatic Chichester Street Art Festival wall art at Metro House Photo: Louise Adams