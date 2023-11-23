Crawley Town fans to put on exhibition about the history of the club at Crawley Museum

Two life-long Crawley Town fans are putting on an exhibition about the history of the club at Crawley Museum.

Crawley Observer and SussexWorld.co.uk columnist Steve Leake and club historian Mick Fox have put together the exhibition, which opens on Thursday, December 7.

The pair have pulled together pictures, newspaper cuttings, memorabilia, trophies and much more for what promises to be a fantastic insight into the history of the club.

Leake and Fox spoke about the exhibition at a fundraising event for the Museum at the Broadfield Stadium. They explained how they have had help pulling it together from fellow fans, the club itself and other outlets such as the Crawley Observer.

Club staff Sam Gadsdon, Tom Allman and Harry Maynard, Crawley Museum curator Holly Parsons, Mick Fox, Paul Castle, chair of trustees for Crawley Museum and Steve Leake. Picture: mark dunford/sussexworld

Fox explains what will be in the exhibition in the video above.

The exhibition cost £1,500 to put on and they raised the money with donations from current and previous owners, fans such as Steve Herbert, Simon King and Sarah Markham and also through sales of Tinpot and Proud, the latest book about the club by Leake.

Crawley Museum chair of trustees Paul Castle and curator Holly Parsons also spoke at the fundraiser, talking about what the museum is about the exhibitions they have on and what is coming up. You can watch the video of them speaking here.