An earthquake has been recorded off the UK coast – four years after one of a similar magnitude was felt in Sussex.

An earthquake was detected off the Norfolk coast on Sunday, February 12 (Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

It was reported this afternoon that a 3.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in the North Sea, off Norfolk, on Sunday morning, and that the British Geological Society had confirmed it was recorded at a depth of 10km.

This, of course, pales in comparison to the devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria last week, claiming the lives of tens of thousands of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 7.8-magnitude quake hit shortly after 4am local time last Monday, sending people fleeing into the streets in near-freezing temperatures. Yet more devastation was wrought by a second 7.5-magnitude quake which struck hours later.

A British Geological Survey map of tremors felt in Sussex in February, 2019

A UK appeal launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee has so far raised of tens of millions of pounds. To find out more and donate, visit www.dec.org.uk/appeal/turkey-syria-earthquake-appeal

Some parts of the world are more prone to earthquakes – an intense shaking of Earth’s surface caused by movements in the planet’s outermost layer – than others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earthquakes happen every day all over the world, along both tectonic plate edges and interiors. Sussex has experienced several – although on a much more minor scale.

The biggest-yet quake to rock Sussex happened during the night of February 27, 2019. It shook homes across a wide area from Epsom, in Surrey, to Horley, Charlwood, Crawley, Horsham and Southwater.

With a magnitude of 3.1 recorded by the British Geological Survey, it was the strongest ever to hit the region. Thousands of people reported houses shaking and furniture moving amid ‘a thunderous noise’.

One woman said she was lying in bed watching TV ‘when I felt my whole house move backwards and forwards’. Another said: “I thought something had crashed into the house.” The earthquake was the fourth to have hit the region in as many weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decades before, houses shook from Chichester to Purbrook, on June 11, 1938, and seismologists recorded ‘quite a big shock’ at about midday.

People throughout the south of England reported experiencing a strange swaying sensation, with chairs starting to move, walls shaking and items falling from shelves in shops and offices.