East Sussex shop wins national award at ceremony in London

An East Sussex retailer which has shops in Bexhill, Hailsham and Eastbourne has won a national award in London.

By Sam Pole
Published 12th May 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:40 BST

Maybugs, an independent retailer, the award for Best Retailer Initiative at The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2023 at the Lancaster hotel in London on Thursday, May 11.

The retailer competed against stores from Colchester, Kensington and South Bank, Woodbridge, Rayleigh and Woking on their way to capture the prize on Thursday.

Maybugs were also a finalist for the Independent Gift Retailer of the Year for London, South, South East and East Anglia but unfortunately did not win the award.

In a statement following the win on Thursday, a spokesperson for the retailer said: “We’re so proud of our Maybugs team and thank you to all our fabulous customers.

“We've won the award for Best Retailer Initiative, wow!

“We are just so chuffed thank you for all your support it means the world to us.”

