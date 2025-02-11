Rail travel in Eastbourne has changed a lot through the years.

Steam locomotives were first developed in the UK during the early 19th century and were used under the old Southern Railway until steam was phased out in the UK.

Some diesel ran in the years following, until the services were all fully electric by the 1980s.

Below, you can see each type of train running through Eastbourne at some point between the 19th and 20th centuries.

