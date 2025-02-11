Eastbourne looking back: 11 pictures of steam, diesel and electric locomotives through the ages

Take a look back at photos of the variety of trains which used to operate in Eastbourne.

Rail travel in Eastbourne has changed a lot through the years.

Steam locomotives were first developed in the UK during the early 19th century and were used under the old Southern Railway until steam was phased out in the UK.

Some diesel ran in the years following, until the services were all fully electric by the 1980s.

Below, you can see each type of train running through Eastbourne at some point between the 19th and 20th centuries.

Steam train at Eastbourne railway station

Steam train at Eastbourne railway station Photo: Archive

Steam train at The Crumbles

Steam train at The Crumbles Photo: Archive

A diesel train at Hampden Park railway station

A diesel train at Hampden Park railway station Photo: Archive

An electric train waits at Platform 2 at Eastbourne railway station

An electric train waits at Platform 2 at Eastbourne railway station Photo: Archive

