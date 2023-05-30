Eastbourne Looking Back: 999 weekend on Western Lawns in 2014
A fantastic free emergency services spectacular is set to be held on Eastbourne's seafront Western Lawns on Saturday June 3 and Sunday, June 4 this year and we take a look back at all the festivities that took place in 2014.
Residents were able to get a close look at emergency response vehicles, get on board a fire engine or ambulance, try out the hoses, see arena demonstrations from the police dogs and sea rescue from the coastguard.
The event is currently organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Council, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution).
All photos have been contributed by Mark Dimmock.
