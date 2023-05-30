Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Looking Back: 999 weekend on Western Lawns in 2014

A fantastic free emergency services spectacular is set to be held on Eastbourne's seafront Western Lawns on Saturday June 3 and Sunday, June 4 this year and we take a look back at all the festivities that took place in 2014.
By Sam Pole
Published 30th May 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:09 BST

Residents were able to get a close look at emergency response vehicles, get on board a fire engine or ambulance, try out the hoses, see arena demonstrations from the police dogs and sea rescue from the coastguard.

The event is currently organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Council, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution).

All photos have been contributed by Mark Dimmock.

L-R: PC Ed Faulkner, Felicia Eakins, Amelie & Heidi Shearman & PCSO Andy Monico

1. L-R: PC Ed Faulkner, Felicia Eakins, Amelie & Heidi Shearman & PCSO Andy Monico

L-R: PC Ed Faulkner, Felicia Eakins, Amelie & Heidi Shearman & PCSO Andy Monico Photo: Mark Dimmock

Sussex Search & Rescue Back L-R: Keith Brandon & Kathryn Frost Front L-R: darren Charteris & Michael Clawson

2. Sussex Search & Rescue Back L-R: Keith Brandon & Kathryn Frost Front L-R: darren Charteris & Michael Clawson

Sussex Search & Rescue Back L-R: Keith Brandon & Kathryn Frost Front L-R: darren Charteris & Michael Clawson Photo: Mark Dimmock

999 Weekend in 2014.

3. 999 Day 12.JPG

999 Weekend in 2014. Photo: Mark Dimmock

RTC Display

4. RTC Display

RTC Display Photo: Mark Dimmock

